'Akhilesh Yadav Is Frustrated': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Laughs Off SP Chief's Offer

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hit out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for offering him the Chief Minister's post provided he has the support of 100 BJP legislators. Speaking to Republic TV on Friday, he claimed that Yadav was making such 'false' promises as he is frustrated due to the Yogi Adityanath-led government's performance. Contending that SP is bereft of issues, he highlighted that the public support for the saffron party has increased manifold from 2014 to 2022.

Brajesh Pathak remarked, "These are false statements. SP has no issue, policy, or agenda. The BJP government under the leadership of Yogi Ji is working as per the people's expectations. Democracy was torn apart during the SP rule, the goons and mafia were entrenched in police stations, would loot houses and shops, and the honour of women was in danger. I can say that from 2017 to 2022, the government has worked with full responsibility. Even today, it has been over 6 months. The opposition hasn't been able to level one allegation against us."

"I can say with guarantee that the SP and the opposition have no allegation. They are derailed due to frustration. PM Modi's Garib Kalyan schemes have reached the people. The people's confidence in BJP has increased. And our vote share is growing with every passing day. From 2014 to 2017, 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2022, our vote share has increased," the BJP leader added.

Akhilesh Yadav's offer

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on December 1, Akhilesh Yadav said, "There are two Deputy CMs. They are calling us mafia and criminals. Both of them are looking for an opportunity to become the Chief Minister. I had given them an offer earlier and from Rampur also I am giving an offer (to them). Bring your 100 MLAs, our 100 MLAs are ready for you, make government and become the Chief Minister."

He elaborated, "What is there in staying Deputy CM? What is the use of holding the deputy CM position when you cannot even transfer a chief medical officer... We are giving an offer ‘our 100 MLAs are with you, become the Chief Minister whenever you want. We don’t want to wait. We don’t want to become CM". Yadav was canvassing for Asim Raza Khan who is the SP candidate for the Rampur Assembly by-election which was necessitated by the disqualification of veteran politician Azam Khan.