'Akhilesh Yadav Knows Me, Aware Of Truth': WFI's Brij Bhushan As He Faces Wrestlers' Wrath

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav knows me since childhood, said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday, April 30. He further said that “most of the wrestlers from the state are aware how their ‘Netaji’ is.”

“Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth. We have known each other since childhood. 80 percent of the wrestlers in Uttar Pradesh belong to families with Samajwadi Party ideology. They call me ‘Netaji’. They say how their Netaji is,” stated Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Opposition but no Akhilesh

The WFI Chief said this in response to a question on why Akhilesh Yadav, unlike numerous other opposition leaders, did not join the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Notably, a number of opposition figures, including Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, visited Jantar Mantar to support the Indian wrestlers.

Additionally, the WFI chief asserted that 90% of Haryana's athletes have faith in the organisation and declared, "You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar."

FIR against Singh

In response to accusations that WFI president Singh had sexually harassed and exploited female wrestlers, the Delhi Police on April 28 filed two FIRs against him.

Numerous prominent Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been taking part in the protest against the WFI Chief.

“90 per cent of the athletes and guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families and the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same ‘akhada’…The patron of that ‘akhada’ is Deepender Hooda,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told news agency ANI.

Singh added that if you want justice, you must knock on the door of the court since it cannot be obtained from Jantar Mantar.

“You don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the Police Court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides,” he added.

Brij Bhushan emphatic on not resigning

In a press conference earlier in the day, the WFI chief claimed that by leaving his position, he would be deemed to have accepted the accusations made by the wrestlers.

“If I resign that means I have accepted their allegations, my tenure is about to end. Till a new party is formed and the government has formed IOA committee, under that committee elections will be held and then my tenure will end,” he said while speaking with the media.

“Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting). Why not people from any other place complaining? Why players from other states Himachal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other states are not coming forward? 90 per cent of players of Haryana are with me,” he added.