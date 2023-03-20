Akhilesh Yadav Makes Big Claim Ahead Of 2024 Polls; 'SP Will Defeat BJP On All 80 Seats'

Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, March 19, made a huge claim ahead of the 2024 general elections saying that his Samajwadi Party (SP) will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh. The former UP Chief Minister also accused the saffron party of not fulfilling the promises that were made before the polls.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "We will defeat BJP on all 80 seats in UP. They do make promises when they need votes. The cost of living and unemployment has increased. They (BJP) have not fulfilled any promise that they made before the elections"

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav said that Chief Ministers of many states are trying to forge a coalition that will work together. "Congress should decide its role regarding elections. CMs of many states are trying for a coalition that will work together. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are also there. The name will be discussed later for the coalition," he told ANI.

'Will defeat BJP in 2024': Akhilesh Yadav

The former UP CM on Saturday that the Samajwadi party will make sure that the BJP is defeated in Uttar Pradesh and also in the country. "If the BJP wants to come to power in 2024, it has to win in UP. We will ensure that the BJP is defeated in UP and also in the country. In Uttar Pradesh, we will fight with our existing allies," the SP chief told PTI.

Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Yadav's SP fought in alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. The alliance got 15 seats in the polls, of which five were won by Akhilesh's party. On the other hand, the BJP won a whopping 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) bagged 2 seats. Congress which had won only 2 seats (Amethi and Rae Bareli) in Lok Sabha 2014 elections, was reduced to only 1 (Rae Bareli) in the 2019 elections as Rahul Gandhi lost his earlier held LS seat of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.

(With inputs from agencies)