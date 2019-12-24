Akhilesh Yadav Blames UP Police Over Anti-CAA Protesters' Death, Calls Them 'real Culprit'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday targetted and blamed the Uttar Pradesh police and the state government for the violent anti-CAA protests that are happening across UP and other parts of India. The Samajwadi Party leader was in Unnao to meet the Hasangunj rape victim.

Akhilesh also stated that they (SP) had manufactured good police, which now is not performing its job efficiently.

While addressing the media, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "The Uttar Pradesh Police is the real culprit, they have failed. We manufactured good police, but they are not performing efficiently now."

Adding further to his statement, Akhilesh Yadav also held the police responsible for killing the anti-CAA and NRC protesters. He said, "The protest over NRC is not happening in just UP or Delhi, even Indians living abroad are protesting against the Citizenship law. All those who have died protesting over the law have been killed by the cops. "

'SP will continue to oppose CAA' -Akhilesh Yadav

The SP Chief had also taken to his official Twitter handle on December 22 and had stated that CAA has destroyed the right to equality enshrined in our constitution.

The CAA has destroyed the right to equality enshrined in our constitution.



NRC will effect the migrant poor, tribals and even our Holy men who wander everywhere without any worldly belongings. We should learn meaning of religion from them and not from those who lust for power. pic.twitter.com/Ly3HTltS0w — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 22, 2019

SP opposes CAA

Earlier on December 19 Akhilesh Yadav had slammed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said the law is aimed to reap political benefits for the BJP. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the party will continue to oppose the CAA as it is discriminatory.

He said, "The Samajwadi Party fully opposes the Act. The BJP is undermining the Constitution by doing discrimination. Our party had stated its stand in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and is against this dark law. Our Constitution does not allow discrimination... the BJP is doing this discrimination to cling on to power. They just brought this Act for political benefits. The greatness of this country is that we have given respect and place to people of every faith and background... The BJP is purposely trying to create a rift between communities and destroy the brotherhood among citizens."

