Akhilesh Yadav On Unnao Victim's Death: 'The Incident Is Extremely Condemnable'

Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday expressed his grief at the passing away of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by the accused on December 5.

While talking to the media, the former UP CM stated that the incident is extremely condemnable and said 'this is a black day.' In his statement to the media, he said, "This is an extremely condemnable incident. This is a black day. It is not the first such incident under this BJP Government. Chief Minister had said in this very assembly, 'apradhiyon ko thok diya jayega' (The culprits will be shot), but they could not save the life of a daughter."

The SP president also demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister, Home Secretary, and DGP. He said, "Till the day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, state Home Secretary, and DGP don't resign, justice will not be done. Tomorrow we will conduct a prayer meeting in all districts of the state over the Unnao rape case."

The official twitter handle of Samajwadi Party wrote about the victim's last words and also informed that the party will organise a prayer meeting for the deceased victim. The SP Twitter handle wrote, "Don't let the culprits leave, I don't want to die ...' These were the last words of Unnao's daughter who lost the battle of life! Police, government and the obstructed justice system are participants of this ruthless killing. Samajwadi Party will organize a condolence meeting for the daughter today and all will keep a 2-minute silence."

'दोषियों को छोड़ना नहीं,मैं मरना नहीं जीना चाहती हूँ...'ज़िंदगी की जंग हारी उन्नाव की बेटी के ये अंतिम शब्द स्तब्ध कर देते हैं!



इस निर्मम हत्या की सहभागी है पुलिस, सरकार एवं बाधित न्याय व्यवस्था।



समाजवादी पार्टी आज बेटी के लिए शोक सभा आयोजित करेगी और सभी 2 मिनट का मौन रखेंगे। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) December 7, 2019

Unnao Rape victim passes away

The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. "The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 per cent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read. The victim's condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm. Doctors increased medicines. She had a cardiac arrest later and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

