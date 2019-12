Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on Farmers' Day, his birth anniversary. He said that Singh spent his life for the plight of the farmers. Yadav said that the BJP has cheated the farmers most since Independence. They took their vote claiming that they will raise their income but have rather increased inflation. He raised the issue of farmers' suicide. Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the CAA while commenting on the protests in Uttar Pradesh.