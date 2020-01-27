Akhilesh Yadav Rakes Up 'demonetisation' Over PFI Link In Uttar Pradesh Anti-CAA Protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav raked up 'demonetisation' after Enforcement Directorate (ED) disclosed a link between the violent anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh and the Popular Front of India (PFI). Questioning the inaction by the Central agencies, Akhilesh Yadav, pointed out that one of the purposes of demonetisation was to curb 'illegal transaction'. The ED found a link between the Rs. 120 crores deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI from various sources and the anti-CAA protests held in Uttar Pradesh, as per sources.

"We should remember the time when the government say that terrorism would be eradicated after demonetisation, illegal transaction won't be possible. If these transactions were happening, what was the government's agencies doing? The government should speak up about the large sum of money," Akhilesh Yadav said.

PFI link to UP's anti-CAA protests

90 withdrawals were allegedly made in a day during the protests against the CAA, as per the bank documents and proof procured by the ED. Moreover, the ED claims that the money was transferred specifically before the days the protests were held in Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath too has challnged the Congress, SP, and BSP in a recent rally, to reveal their connection with SIMI and PFI alleging PFI's support to 'anti-social' elements.

The UP police has blamed the PFI and SDPI for the violence that erupted in the state during the protest against the CAA. On December 31, DGP OP Singh formally wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on the PFI. Many workers belonging to these organizations have been arrested as well. Meanwhile, the governments of Karnataka and Assam are also contemplating a ban on these organizations.

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

