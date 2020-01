Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday scolded a government doctor for interrupting his visit at the hospital. He was visiting the injured patients from the Kannauj bus accident.

The accident took place late on Friday after a double-decker bus carrying nearly 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district and subsequently went up in flames. Reportedly, as many as 20 people are feared dead in the accident while 25 others suffered serious injuries.