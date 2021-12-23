Akhilesh Yadav Self-isolates As Family Tests COVID-19 Positive; To Skip SP-RLD Joint Rally

Hours after his wife Dimple Yadav and his daughter tested positive for COVID-19, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has self-isolated himself on Thursday. Informing about it on Twitter, Yadav also shared his negative COVID-19 test report. As a precautionary step in view of his family members testing positive for the virus, the SP chief said that he will be not able to attend any public programmes for the upcoming three days.

परिवार के लोगों के कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की वजह से हम तीन दिनों के लिए एहतियात बरतते हुए सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में शामिल नहीं हो पाएँगे।



आज की इगलास की ‘सपा-रालोद’ की संयुक्त रैली की अपार सफलता के लिए शुभकामनाएँ व सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से पूरे उत्साह और ऊर्जा से सक्रिय रहने की अपील। pic.twitter.com/v7mkNJtlEC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 23, 2021

Also confirming his absence from the joint rally of SP-RLD, Akhilesh Yadav extended his best wishes to all the party workers and leaders.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Uttar Pradesh MP Dimple Yadav tweeted in Hindi and confirmed about testing positive for the virus. "I got the COVID test done and the report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself. All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon", she tweeted. Shortly after that, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dialled Akhilesh Yadav and spoke about their health.

Samajwadi Party gears up for UP Polls 2022

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, the Samajwadi Party is gearing up for making a comeback in the state. Led by Akhilesh Yadav, the party is also hosting a series of election campaigns followed by meetings and rallies scheduled in the upcoming days.

Notably, on Thursday, Yadav was scheduled to address a joint rally with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary in Aligarh. He was actively campaigning in parts of central and western UP and was supposed to reach Aligarh on Thursday.

Image: PTI