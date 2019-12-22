Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At BJP Over CAA, Says Govt 'purposely Spoiling Atmosphere'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government on the ongoing violent protests in Uttar Pradesh that has taken 15 lives in the state so far. He said that not just the state but the entire country is "disturbed" due to protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, and therefore appealed to the people to demonstrate peacefully.

Calling out the BJP, Yadav said that the government is "purposely spoiling the atmosphere" because "they have failed". He blamed the government for issues of economy, unemployment, and the safety of women and said that new laws are being implemented to divert people's attention from the national issues.

"The economy has stumped, unemployment is at its peak, such a situation never occurred before. Women are not safe in the country. People are wandering in search of employment. To divert the citizens from all these issues, BJP introduced CAA, and is threating people in the name of NRC," the SP laeder said in a press conference.

Recalling the time when demonetization was implemented in India, Akhilesh said: "Previously, he (PM Modi) made the citizens stand in queues to withdraw their own money. This time the government wants to make citizens stand in queues for their own rights," he added while referring to upcomning NRC bill.

Akhilesh attacks Yogi

Akhilesh Yadav added that the "country is upset", as they do not want anybody to tamper with the constitution, that is why they are protesting peacefully. It is their right but the government is denying people's rights, he said. The former Chief Minister held CM Yogi Adityanath responsible for the people who died during violent protests, saying that the latter's "language is provocative and incites violence."

"Rioters are sitting in government who are spreading hatred and fear. Many videos are being circulated that show the police instigating violence and threatening journalists. Innocent people are dying in these riots," Akhilesh said.

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Amid rampant protests against the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday, an SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police in Kanpur. Clashes between protestors and the police were also witnessed in Rampur which resulted in 1 death and vehicles including a police bike being torched. Currently, all schools, colleges, and universities have been shut down till Monday as ordered by the state government.

(With inputs from ANI)