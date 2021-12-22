Akhilesh Yadav, Wife & Daughter Test Positive For COVID-19 Amid Campaign For 2022 UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife & former MP Dimple Yadav and his daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. As per the latest information, all three have a mild infection and have been isolated.

This comes at a time when the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has been conducting mega rallies and addressing huge gatherings for campaigning ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that this would be the second time Akhilesh Yadav had contracted the COVID infection, as the former chief minister had already tested positive in April this year.

After testing positive for COVID, SP chief Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav informed that she had isolated herself after her test returned and informed that she had no symptoms. Further, Dimple said that she was fully vaccinated against COVID and further urged those who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Earlier on April 14, 2021, Akhilesh Yadav informed in a tweet that he had tested COVID positive and was isolating.

"My corona test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days," Akhilesh Yadav said in the Tweet. He was found positive after visiting the Kumbh Mela and meeting an infected seer.

अभी-अभी मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मैंने अपने आपको सबसे अलग कर लिया है व घर पर ही उपचार शुरू हो गया है।



पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं, उन सबसे विनम्र आग्रह है कि वो भी जाँच करा लें। उन सभी से कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहने की विनती भी है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 14, 2021

Amid the ongoing scare of the newly detected Omicron Variant, the rampant spread of the COVID-19 is feared, since the ‘highly mutated’ variant has been found to be three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 6,317 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active caseload in the country is now at 78,190, the lowest level in 575 days. So far, 213 instances of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry. With 57 verified cases, Delhi topped the list, followed by Maharashtra (54 incidents), and Telangana (33 cases) (24 cases). The current rate of recovery is 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The death toll rose to 4,78,325 with the addition of fresh fatalities. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 138.96 crores with the injection of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours.