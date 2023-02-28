Akhilesh Yadav's Pic With Umesh Pal Murder Accused Goes Viral; SP Chief Says 'half Truth'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the picture that is being circulated on social media of him along with Sadaqat Khan, an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

The SP chief said that only half-truth has been shown by the people who are attacking him. The SP supremo claimed this while addressing a session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The picture was posted via UP Congress' Twitter handle, where it mocked both SP and BJP accusing them of shielding criminals.

The Samajwadi Party chief said that a picture could be clicked with anyone and only partial truth is shown in the pictures going viral.

Umesh Pal was an important witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal and the former was killed by miscreants on February 24, 2023 outside his residence in the Dhoomaganj area of Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present when Akhilesh Yadav presented the address in the Assembly.

Prayagraj police identifies micreants in Umesh Pal murder

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj police identified the assailants who are accused in the murder of Umesh Pal. As per sources, the Prayagraj police identified the miscreants by closely monitoring the CCTV footage of the crime site. A list has been made with the identity details of the accused.

The list has now been sent to the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) for further probe into the case. Some buildings and residential areas have also been identified by the investigative agencies in the Dhumanganj area and civil lines.

This development comes days after an accused, Arbaaz, was shot down in an encounter with Prayagraj Police in Uttar Pradesh. The accused was found near Nehru Park in Prayagraj by the Special Operations Group of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the district police.

Accused Atiq Ahmad's wife writes to UP CM, demands probe

Former Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmad, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail as an accused in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, has also been named as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen also wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding a CBI probe in the case.

Parveen, in the letter, mentioned that she and her family have nothing to do with the killings, and a high-level probe would dismiss all the doubts. Ahmad, his two sons, his wife, and close associates have been named as accused in the case.

She wrote, "In this FIR, my husband, brother-in-law, and sons have been accused of conspiracy, and based on CCTV footage, my son Ali has been named as the shooter. This allegation is completely baseless."