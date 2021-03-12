Last Updated:

Akhilesh Yadav's SP 'disrespecting Democracy' Says Min Raza; Condemns Attack On Reporter

Mohsin Raza on Friday condemned the attack on a reporter by Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday

Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza Friday condemned the attack on a reporter by Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in the presence of party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.  

While speaking to Republic TV, Raza said, "They are attacking the fourth pillar of democracy. They are disrespecting democracy. This is their frustration. They did what they are known for."

SP Workers Assault Reporter In Public

On Monday, a reporter was heckled by SP workers.  the whole incident was caught on tape. Akhilesh Yadav's security personnel, along with SP workers, heckled media persons in full public view at Hotel Holiday Regency while the former UP CM watched on. In multiple videos of the attack doing rounds, SP workers can be seen heckling a reporter who attempted to pose questions to Akhilesh Yadav following which the reporter falls to the ground. SP workers, sporting red caps, can be seen pushing media persons following which Akhilesh Yadav is heard telling the media that the reporter was working for a 'BJP's channel'.

Both Congress and BJP came down heavily on SP's attack on the reporter and condemned the shocking incident. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu called SP's assault on media persons as an insult to 'Lohiya's Samajwadi' while condemning the attack. Sharing a video of the incident, BJP MLA Rakesh Tripathi called the attack shameful and claimed that Samajwadi Party 'hooliganism' had met its end. 

Akhilesh Yadav's SP 'disrespecting democracy' says Mohsin Raza; condemns attack on reporter

