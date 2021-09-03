Al-Hind Bengaluru Module Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 4 Accused Linked To ISIS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the NIA Special Court against four accused in the Al-Hind Bengaluru Module Case.

The investigations revealed that the charge-sheeted accused - Shihabudeen, Sirajudeen, Khalid, and Rajesh - were part of the larger conspiracy, who collected and handed over arms and ammunition to other accused persons in Mumbai, on the directions of ISIS operative Khaja Moideen. The arms were further used in the murder of special sub-inspector Wilson in Tamil Nadu, the NIA said in its press release. The January 8, 2020 murder of SII Wilson in Kanyakumari was part of a conspiracy by Islamic State operatives led by Khaja Mohideen to revive the activities of the global terror outfit in the region, officials had said.

The Al-Hind Bengaluru Module Case was originally registered under various sections of the Indian Penal code, Unlawful Prevention of Activities Act, at Suddaguntepalya Police Station against Mehboob Pasha and 16 others. The accused persons were allegedly associated with Khaja Moideen, who is an accused in several cases registered in Tamil Nadu related to terrorism, murder of Hindu leaders, and forming a terrorist gang by recruiting young Muslims in South India.

They had selected Bengaluru as their base and have conducted several criminal conspiracy meetings in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since April 2019, the press release said. They had propagated the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organization, ISIS, and conspired to collect arms and explosives for murdering police officers and Hindu leaders, it said further.

The NIA had re-registered the case last year and took over the investigation. Further investigation is the case is underway.

ISIS Kerala Module Case

As part of a separate investigation, the NIA arrested two accused in the ISIS Kerala module case for allegedly conducting terrorist activities. The accused, identified as Mizha Siddeeque and Shifa Harris, are both residents of Kerala's Kannur district. The accused have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on social media platforms, informed the NIA.

The development came after NIA arrested the alleged leader of the ISIS module, Mohammed Ameen, along with his associates Mus'Hab Anwar from Kannur, Kerala, and Dr. Rahees Rashid from Kollam, Kerala for instigating the Indian youth to join Jihad.

