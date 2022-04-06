Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri Wades Into Hijab Row; Tries To Instigate Indian Muslims

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict, Ayman al-Zawahiri- the chief of terror outfit Al-Qaeda exhorted Indian Muslims to react to "oppression". As per a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her being in a burqa and shouted 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance. Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Khan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West.

In the video, the terrorist also recited and dedicated a poem to praise the student. On this occasion, he also lashed out at France, Holland and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and also criticised Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West. Notwithstanding rumours that he passed away in 2020 due to natural causes, his specific reference to the Hijab controversy implies that he is alive. His last video released in November 2021 had created a doubt that it was dated as the Al-Qaeda chief didn't refer to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Hijab verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. It was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

The judgment observed, "There is absolutely no material placed on record to prima facie show that wearing of hijab is a part of an essential religious practice in Islam and that the petitioners have been wearing hijab from the beginning. This apart, it can hardly be argued that hijab being a matter of attire, can be justifiably treated as fundamental to Islamic faith. It is not that if the alleged practice of wearing hijab is not adhered to, those not wearing hijab become the sinners, Islam loses its glory and it ceases to be a religion."

"Young students are able to readily grasp from their immediate environment, differentiating lines of race, region, religion, language, caste, place of birth, etc. The aim of the regulation is to create a ‘safe space’ where such divisive lines should have no place and the ideals of egalitarianism should be readily apparent to all students alike. Adherence to dress code is mandatory for students," it elaborated.