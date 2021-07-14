'Al Qaeda Terror Suspects Conducted Recces In Crowded Places Of Lucknow', Inform Sources

As the investigation continues in the Al-Qaeda terror module and plot, Republic TV has accessed the inside details of the investigation. Sources have informed Republic TV that the terror suspects had planned to strike before Bakrid and had also conducted recce in crowded places of Lucknow. The arrested terrorists with links to Al Qaeda had also made a list of all the crowded places in the city as a part of their plan.

Inside details of Al Qaeda terror plot in Uttar Pradesh

The police started their interrogation after the judicial custody of both suspects was extended. Following that many details emerged and it was learnt that Kanpur had become their hub. The terror suspects procured sim cards from the popular markets of Kanpur, the investigation has revealed. In addition, the police investigation also revealed that a dozen buildings were rented out in order to further their terror propaganda and carry out the training of the arrested terror suspects.

Sources added that both individuals conducted the recce in January earlier this year. Apart from this, the ATS had already recovered several maps from the accused which marked popular places like Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya. The recce of Ayodhya area was already done by the terror suspects.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kanpur Police Commissioner informed that the police has stepped up their vigil and have taken extra measures. The Kanpur Police is thoroughly checking ID cards, documents, registers and keeping a close watch on anyone that has arrived from outside. As per additional reports, the two arrested individuals came in touch with a person named Umar Al Mandi through online medium. The two individuals were further subject to tests to see if they were loyal to the organisation and the mission. Reports added that they were required to pass five chapters and after doing so, they were recruited for the task.

Suspects sent to 14 days custody

The Lucknow court has granted police custody of 14 days as requested by the ATS team. This remand will be effective from July 12. As per the sources, during the interrogations, the entire recreation of the scene will occur as per the weapons recovered in various locations. The suspect will be taken to all the locations where heavy explosives were discovered. Some of the questions that will be posted to the suspects include what are the operators planning at the moment, which operators were they in contact with, and so on.

In another development on this case, five more suspects have been arrested from Kanpur. So far, some of the significant locations of Uttar Pradesh like Ayodya temple, Kashi temple, and several other locations were of Mathura and Varanasi were highlighted in the maps recovered.