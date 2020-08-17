After Houseboats, Kerala Uses Flood Rescue Boats As COVID-19 Ambulances In Alappuzha

A rescue boat in the Alappuzha district of Kerala turned into an ambulance boat when a COVID-19 patient had to be taken to the hospital amid the Kerala floods. One boat out of the five boats assigned as an ambulance service boat by the Kerala state water transport department which had one driver and two attendants escorted the patient to the hospital.

COVID-19 Ambulance Boat

As per the local media reports, a unit officer of the vigilance squad who handles the rescue boats in Alappuzha received a call about a man who was experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. He immediately instructed a rescue boat to reach the jetty and transport the patient to the hospital. The boat had 3 people, 1 driver and 2 attendants, dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

During the rainy season, it becomes very difficult to travel in Kerala which is why the State Water Transport Department assigns rescue boats as well as ambulance service boats for the safety of the people. This year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 rescue boats have been assigned to take patients to the hospital as there are numerous areas. The people from these areas depend on boats as well as auto-rickshaws to travel due to the lack of public transportation in these regions.

According to local media, the director of the State Water Transport Department, Saji V Nair says that these ambulance boats have saved numerous lives. The department has assigned 5 boats in Alappuzha, Panavally, Vaikkom, Muhamma and Ernakulam. Out of these 5 boats 4 are being used for ambulance services. The reports also state that Kerala has 108 ambulances on standby on road to usher patients to the hospitals.

The incessant rainfall in Kerala has led to a flood in various districts of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in April, about 200 houseboats in Alappuzha were turned into COVID-19 isolation wards.