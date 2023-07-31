Alarming Rise In Cybercrime In Karnataka With Rs 65 Crore Stolen In The First Half Of 2023

In the first six months of 2023 in Karnataka, cybercriminals stole around Rs 65 crore, but due to the timely action of the police and complaints by victims, around Rs 17 crore (26 per cent) has been prevented from falling into the hands of cyber thieves.

Of the Rs 76.9 crore duped by cyber thieves last year, the police had managed to prevent Rs 14.7 crore from reaching out to criminals by freezing bank accounts and e-wallets of victims.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, "The victims were registering complaints by calling the police control (112) or the national helpline (1930). CIRs are registered as soon as the victim calls 112 or 1930. Complaints can also be lodged over the phone. After registering the CIRs, the police will approach the concerned banks and initiate steps to freeze the money that has gone into the accounts of the accused."

Victim narrates his ordeal

Raghu, a victim of cyber fraud, speaking to Republic said, "I received a call from an unknown miscreant in the wee hours of the morning asking me to give an OTP for approval of a loan which I had applied for a week ago. As I was sleepy, I just mentioned the number and went back to sleep. After I woke up, I was shocked to see that I had lost a sum of Rs 1.44 lakh from my account. The miscreant had withdrawn a sum of Rs 12,000 each for 12 times. It is very scary that these criminals knew that I had applied for a loan, and they seem to track all the developments happening on your phone. The cops retrieved 50% of the account by a reverse hack, but the remaining amount was gone as they had withdrawn everything."

12,850 Complaints lodged in 18 months

According to statistics, 12,850 complaints of cybercrime have been registered since the CIRs began. Of these, 11,719 have been disposed of. Senior police officers said, "Disposal means seizing the money from the accounts of the accused or returning it to the victims. The focus is more on getting the money back rather than chasing cyber fraudsters."

From January 1 to June 30 this year, Rs 65 lakh has been returned to victims. In most of these cases, the victims did not waste time and lodged CIRs immediately after the incident.

Once the police seize the money in the bank accounts of the cyber fraudsters, a case will be filed in a local court, and with the permission of the court, the money will be returned to the victims after due procedure.

Rise of Cybercrime in Karnataka

In the first six months of 2023, Karnataka witnessed 4,090 reported cases of cybercrime, with an alarming cheated amount of Rs 65.1 Crore. However, there was some respite as authorities managed to recover Rs 16.4 Crore from the hands of cyber thieves and refund Rs 65 lakh to the victims. The previous year, 2022, saw a higher number of reported cases, with 8,760 instances of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 76.9 Crore cheated. While the authorities were able to recover Rs 14.7 Crore, the refund to victims was Rs 1.9 Crore. In the cumulative span of 18 months, from January 2022 to June 2023, the total reported cases reached 12,850, with an alarming cheated amount of Rs 142 Crore. During this period, Rs 31.1 Crore was successfully recovered, and a refund of Rs 2.6 Crore was made to the victims. These statistics highlight the severity of cybercrime in the region and emphasise the importance of timely action and awareness to combat this growing threat effectively.

Cybercrime convictions in Bengaluru city: 25 fraudsters punished in 5 years

In the last five years, Bengaluru City has witnessed the conviction of 25 cyber fraudsters. Two in 2017, seven in both 2018 and 2019, two in 2020, three in 2021, and five in 2022.

Steps to be taken by victims of cyber fraud: