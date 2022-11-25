Alcohol, Scams, Corruption 3 Friends Of Kejriwal: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with anarchy, and alcohol, scams, and corruption are its three friends.

Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the Delhi civic body polls on December 4, Thakur said Kejriwal penned an unforgettable chapter on "the politics of lies" in his seven years in power.

"The AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with anarchy. It has three friends, alcohol, scams and corruption," he said at public meetings in Dilshad Colony, Welcome Colony, Lalita Park and Patparganj here.

Thakur said the AAP made tall claims in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand ahead of Assembly polls there but lost its security deposits.

"As soon as the AAP formed the government in Punjab, their health minister had to resign on charges of corruption. Delhi's health minister is in jail, enjoying massages and having fun," a statement quoted him as saying.

"From mineral water to massage, all five star facilities are available in jail. It can happen only in Kejriwal's model. AAPs ministers do corruption and Kejriwal gives them certificates of honesty," Thakur said.

The minister also accused Kejriwal of indulging in politics of appeasement. "He gave a salary to clerics of mosques, but not to priests of temples and gurdwaras," he said.

The Delhi BJP in a statement said 15 senior leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party's General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, addressed around 60 public meetings.

At a rally in the city's northeastern part, Dhami said this election will change the fortunes of Delhi. He said Uttarakhand residents are reaping the benefits of the double-engine government in the hill state and the same is going to happen in Delhi as well.

The Uttarakhand CM alleged that the Kejriwal government is not working for children's education, but distributing liquor.

"Kejriwal is the first chief minister in the last eight years who has deprived the people of Delhi by not implementing the schemes of the central government due to political malice," he charged.