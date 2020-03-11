Bijnor: Man Arrested For Cooking Human Flesh In Tikkopur Village After Wife Complaints

In a shocking incident, an alcoholic man has been reportedly arrested in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh for cooking human flesh. The shocking incident took place in Tikkopur village on March 9 and came into light after wife of the man, saw him cooking human flesh. According to the initial probe, Sanjay went to the cremation ground and brought flesh from there.

Man found cooking human flesh

Sanjay's wife was gobsmacked after seeing a human hand and fingers in the pan. She immediately ran out of the house, alerted neighbours and called police, according to the reports. She reportedly locked her husband in the house until the police came. R.C. Sharma, Station house officer (SHO) reportedly said that they visited the man's house and found the human flesh. He further added that police have detained the accused.

As per reports, Sanjay used to physically abuse his wife and father under the influence of alcohol. The police also found that the man had even attacked his father a few days ago. However, the matter was not reported to the police.

According to reports, prima facie information suggests that he had brought the human flesh from the bank of Ganga where bodies are cremated. Meanwhile, Sanjay’s wife has refused to return home.

(Pic Credit: Pixabay)