Alert Sounded In J&K Raj Bhawan After Suspected Flying Object Spotted In 'No Fly Zone'

In a shocking development, the Jammu police issued an alert after a suspected flying object was spotted at the Raj Bhawan. The object was reportedly detected near the parking area of Raj Bhawan. As of now, the police have reached Raj Bhawan and have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the sources, the Jammu police has also seized the flying object (drone) as it was flying near a vital installation in Jammu. Notably, the drone was spotted in the "No Fly Zone". Prima facie, it has come to the fore that the drone is being used for photography of a private event.

Drone over J&K airport

An alert was issued in the city last week after a drone was detected in the radar of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) near the Jammu airport. Following the incident, heavy deployment of security personnel was put in place and an alert was also issued for the Indian Air Force station located near the Jammu airport. According to the preliminary information, it was found that the drone movement was at a two-kilometre aerial distance in the area where the ATC radars detected it.

Earlier on November 24, the Jammu police recovered a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. Two unassembled IEDs with detonators, two Chinese pistols, 4 magazines with 60 rounds and Rs 5 lakh in Rs 500 denomination were reportedly recovered in the consignment.

Raj Bhawan: No Fly Zone

Earlier in 2021, the district authorities in Jammu declared Raj Bhawan as 'No Fly Zone' and banned the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over and above its premises. Apart from Raj Bhawan, Civil Secretariat in Jammu was also declared 'No Fly Zone'. As per the order, the move came in view of the security threat posed due to the increase in drone attacks by anti-national elements.