Alert Sounded On Rising COVID-19 Cases In Meghalaya

Meghalaya government on Wednesday sounded an alert COVID-19 as cases of the infection are on the rise and asked all citizens to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places, officials said.

At least 102 new cases were detected on Wednesday, 28 more than Tuesday, increasing the number of active cases to 358 in the state taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases 94,511, a senior health official told PTI.

“We have alerted the state government on the rising number of new cases across the state and requested the authorities to issue necessary advisory for the people to stay safe,” he said.

Accordingly, the secretary in the home department C V D Diengdoh issued the instructions to the general people.

All eligible citizens are advised to avail free precautionary booster doses and special vaccination camps will be held in big office complexes, industrial establishments, interstate bus terminus, schools and colleges till September 30, the order stated.

West Garo Hills district reported the largest number of 36 new cases, East Khasi Hills district 34, Ri-Bhoi 12 and West Jaintia Hills reported six, the health official said.

With the recovery of 16 patients on Wednesday, the number of recovered cases has increased to 92,558, while the toll due to COVID-19 remained at 1595, he added.

Image: PTI/Representational

