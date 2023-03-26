ALH Dhruv Chopper Makes Forced Landing: Coast Guard Cites 'failure Of Cyclic Controls'

After an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-Dhruv) Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was forced to make a landing in Kerala's Kochi, the Indian Coast Guard informed that the incident occurred due to the failure of the cyclic controls (which controls longitudinal and lateral movement of aircraft).

Releasing a statement in the matter, Indian Coast Guard said that the CG 855, an ALH Mk III based at Kochi, got airborne from Cochin International Airport at about 1225 hours for inflight checks after fitment of control rods on the aircraft. It further stated that prior to the inflight checks, the HAL and ICG Team had carried out extensive and satisfactory ground trials on March 26 2023.

“Immediately after takeoff, when CG 855 was at about 30-40 feet above the ground, the cyclic controls (which controls longitudinal and lateral movement of aircraft) did not respond. Showing exemplary professionalism and presence of mind, the pilot with bare minimum controls maneuvered the aircraft away from the main runway to avoid blocking the runway at the international airport,” said the Indian Coast Guard.

Detailing the incident, the Indian Coast Guard said that following the failure of the cyclic controls, the pilot thereafter, cushioned the landing to the extent possible in order to save the three souls onboard.

“The aircraft veered to the left and crashed onto the left side of main runway. All crew are safe. The aircraft has sustained damage to its rotors and airframe. The Indian Coast Guard has ordered an Inquiry, to investigate the cause of the accident,” the Coast Guard added.

