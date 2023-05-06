ALH Dhruv Choppers Halted As Precautionary Measure After Kishtwar Crash: Defence Officials

ALH Dhruv choppers have been halted as a precautionary measure by the Indian Air Force, said defence officials, adding that this decision has been taken in the wake of the May 4 crash in which one Army jawan lost his life and two soldiers sustained injuries.

The ALH Dhruv choppers had been grounded for over a month after two accidents involving helicopters of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

ALH Dhruv choppers grounded as a precautionary measure by the force, says Defence officials

In view of the crash in which one Army jawan lost his life on May 4, operations of the ALH Dhruv choppers have been halted as a precautionary measure by the force: Defence officials



The choppers had been grounded for more than a month after two accidents involving helicopters… https://t.co/eHO791EmWF pic.twitter.com/sYw9tOjdnb — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

On Thursday, an Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopter met with an accident, with three officers onboard, near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir. The victims include a technician who lost his life in the crash and two other pilots who survived injuries. It is important to note that the crash that occurred on May 4 was the fifth accident involving Army helicopters in Jammu and Kashmir since 2021.

Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

"As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth, and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," read the statement issued by the Indian Army.

An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/6twRIaLuzI — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Rescue teams immediately rushed to the site and evacuated the army personnel. The Indian Army said in a statement that an ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission tried to make a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir after reporting a technical issue to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). "Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth, and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," the Northern Command of the Indian Army said in a statement. A probe into the matter has been ordered.

Image: ANI

(With ANI Inputs)