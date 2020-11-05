Alibag CJM Had Noted Arnab Goswami's Injuries During Arrest; Sought Immediate Medical Exam

Republic Media Network has accessed the copy of Chief Judicial Magistrate's remand order that was passed on Wednesday after a hearing that lasted five hours in connection with a 2018 'reopened' case in which Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and arrested by the Maharashtra Police. The court in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district remanded Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in judicial custody for 14 days and rejected the police custody demanded by the cops, with the CJM making key observations.

'I found abrasion on the right hand of the accused': CJM in Remand copy

The Chief Judicial Magistrate observed that there was no connection in the chain of suicide in the case in which Arnab was arrested, which was earlier closed in 2019 and now reopened, and Arnab Goswami's role. Secondly, the judge noted that the case had been re-opened without the court's consent. The CJM also observed that there is no 'justifiable ground' for the police custody sought as he pronounced the judgment.

In another one page order, the CJM noted the harassment, the torture and the ill-treatment meted out to Arnab when he was in the police station. "He (Arnab) has a complaint of ill-treatment at the hands of police. I have physically verified the person of the accused. I found abrasion on the right hand of the accused. The previous bandage of his right-hand thumb is found to be pulled. COnsidering abovesaid abrasion marks it is important upon the Court to send him for medical examination to Civil Surgeon. Therefore, I pass the following order," the order states.

According to sources, the Police is also using underhand means to ensure Arnab does not get bail and now is planning to move to the Sessions Court. The Police will now attempt to arrest Arnab in new cases, sources said. Following the brazen assault on Arnab, the Bombay High Court is set to hear his plea against the illegal and unlawful arrest on Thursday at 3 pm.

Shocking assault and arrest of Arnab Goswami

After a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Alibag Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed in 2019 but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

