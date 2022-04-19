Aligarh BJP MLA Seeks Details Of Mosque Loudspeakers Amid Raj Thackeray's Ultimatum

Amid heated controversy over use of loudspeakers at religious places, BJP MLA from Aligarh city Mukta Raja on Tuesday wrote to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), seeking immediate information about loudspeakers installed at Mosques. As per the letter, the MLA asked for the number of Mosques that have loudspeakers installed and the intensity of it, according to the directions of the Supreme Court. Raja further directed the ADM to conduct physical examination of the loudspeakers.

"The sound intensity of the loudspeakers should be made as per the directions of the court," the Aligarh MLA's letter stated, further asking whether the Azaan at the mosques before 5 in the morning is as per the directions of the court. "If not, what action has been taken so far about this?" added the letter.

This comes amid Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the Maharashtra government regarding the removal of loudspeakers being used atop Mosques. It is important to note that the demand has stirred a major political controversy in Maharashtra. On April 18, Maharashtra Home Ministry issued a statement informing that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state will be allowed only with due permission. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had asked the DGP and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, which will be issued in a few days. Walse Patil's directives follow MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum.

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3

Meanwhile, The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday revealed that it now plans to perform Maha Aarti across Maharashtra. According to sources, the Maha Aarti will be performed by MNS workers at their local temples on May 3 on the occassion of the Akshaya Tritiya festival. Earlier, Raj Thackeray had given the state government an ultimatum, stating that loudspeakers on Mosques must be removed by May 3, or his party will play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a greater volume.