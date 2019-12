Aligarh police arrested people who sat on the road chanting Hanuman Chalisa in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. The residents sat with placards in a peaceful gathering to support the CAA ,however, the police said that action needed to be taken against them since the protesters gathered were violating section 144 that was imposed by the UP police. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the assembly of four or more people together in an area.