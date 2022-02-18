Aligarh: DS College Bans Entry Of Students Wearing Saffron Shawls & Hijabs Amid Protests

Escalating the Hijab row, Aligarh's Dharam Samaj College on Thursday, banned entry of students without the prescribed uniform. Issuing a circular, the college Principal Dr. Raj Kumar Verma stated that students wearing saffron stole or hijabs will not be allowed inside college premises. The 7-phase Uttar Pradesh elections is currently underway with results on March 10.

Aligarh: DS college bans wearing hijabs or saffron shawls

Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh’s DS college bans entry of students without the prescribed uniform



"We'll not allow students to enter the campus with covered faces. Students are not allowed to wear saffron stole or hijab inside college premises" said Principal Dr. Raj Kumar Verma (17.02) pic.twitter.com/l9R4SGWUiM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2022

Karnataka HC on Hijabs

As of now, Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

On Monday, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Colleges which opened on Wedneday saw many protests by hijab-clad women as they refused to remove them while entering colleges. The hijab row has taken a political turn in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with BJP strongly for the ban claiming 'unformity in school attire' and Opposition accusing the saffron party of diverting from real issues and abusing minority rights.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order.