Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Due To Consumption Of Spurious Liquid Rises To 27

The death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Hooch tragedy has risen to 27 after people allegedly consumed poisonous liquor sold by a licensed vendor. Currently, more than 10 people are getting treated and their condition is reportedly critical. The Government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Reports on tragic deaths started coming out from Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced strict action against the suspects.

On Friday, the Chief Ministers' Office had tweeted directing the state home ministry and excise department to monitor every liquor shop within 48 hours of time.

गृह विभाग तथा आबकारी विभाग, विशेष अभियान चलाकर 48 घंटे में शराब की हर दुकान की जांच करें। अवैध शराब की बिक्री में संलिप्त पाए जाने वाले लोगों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 28, 2021

Investigation underway

The police officials initiated the investigation and it is currently going on with 13 accused named in three cases. According to the officials, four people including a woman were also taken into custody. The police have formed a team and all the domestic liquor contracts in the district have been cancelled. Some of those taken ill were rushed to the district hospital and from there shifted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital at Aligarh Muslim University.

After reports of incident came out, the authorities ordered a magisterial probe and suspend three excise officials. Currently, the enquiry is getting conducted by an additional district magistrate-rank officer, DM Chandra Bhushan Singh told PTI reporters. National Security Act (NSA) is expected to get imposed on those found guilty. The DM had earlier informed that other people who had consumed liquor bought from the same vendor are trickling in.

Aligarh Hooch Tragedy

Those who died were truck drivers who had gathered at a gas depot on the Aligarh-Tapaal highway for work, reported PTI. However, when police and senior district officials reached the spot, they were informed that six more people belonging to Karsia and adjoining villages had died, said Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Dipak Kumar adding that the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

The locals informed that people had started falling sick on Thursday. Many others from neighbouring villages had also consumed the liquor, they added. Meanwhile, family members of the victims were seen crying at Karsia and Andla villages.