Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: Police Arrests Mastermind Anil Chaudhary; 50 Liquor Cases Seized

In a major development in the Aligarh Hooch Tragedy, the mastermind has been arrested by the police on Monday. According to reports, chief mastermind Anil Chaudhary and co-accused Vipin Yadav were arrested. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for their arrest. In addition, the police have also seized more than 50 liquor cases and contents are raiding the close associates of the accused while they were making the liquor.

The first death due to the hooch tragedy happened on Friday. However, the number has now reached 71 even as several people are still being treated in hospitals across Aligarh. According to reports, this is not the first time that Anil Chaudhary and Vipin Yadav have been named. Both accused used to get away from the police before any action. However, considering the severity of the situation this time, the police have arrested the duo. Following the tragedy, locals have demanded strict action against the accused and have also demanded that a total ban should be imposed on the sale of spurious liquor.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stated that strict action should be taken against those selling spurious liquor. In addition, Adityanath also demanded that properties of the accused should be seized and compensation should be given to the families by auctioning of the properties of the accused. CM Yogi Adityanath also demanded that the Home and Excise Department should check every liquor shop in 48 hours.

गृह विभाग तथा आबकारी विभाग, विशेष अभियान चलाकर 48 घंटे में शराब की हर दुकान की जांच करें। अवैध शराब की बिक्री में संलिप्त पाए जाने वाले लोगों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 28, 2021

85 people arrested in the anti-hooch drive by Hathras Police

Earlier last week, as many as 85 people were arrested and over 1,700 litres of illicit liquor was seized during an anti-hooch campaign run by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said 'Operation Prahaar' was started in the district on May 7 and two big illegal liquor manufacturing units and four smaller ones have been busted during a fortnight of the campaign.

"As many as 85 people involved in the illegal business have been arrested during the raids and 1,700 litres of illicit liquor, including foreign-made, seized from their possession," the district police said. "Another 400 litres of hooch was destroyed by the police and 600 litres of rectified spirit seized during the operation while tools and equipment, packaging material recovered in large number in the raids," it said.

With PTI Inputs