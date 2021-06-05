Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: UP Police Transfers 548 Cops, 5 Police Inspectors Suspended

The Uttar Pradesh officials have swung into action following the recent Aligarh Hooch Tragedy and transferred 548 police officers posted for over two years at the same police station. Officials on Saturday informed that police officers have been transferred due to their suspected links with the case. Of them, 148 have been shunted out of the district.

At least five police inspectors, two Station House Officers (SHO), and a circle house officer have also been suspended in the past four days.

This step has been taken by the Yogi Adityanath government to ensure stringent action against the state police over corruption charges.

Death toll rises to 36 in Aligarh Hooch Tragedy

There have been two cases of Aligarh Hooch Tragedy due to which more than 40 people have lost their lives and several have fallen ill. The first case of the hooch tragedy, reported on May 28, claimed 36 lives and it is feared that the number may rise further. The second case was reported on June 3, in which five people died and at least 22 fell ill due to poisonous alcohol consumption. The police have suspected that the second case took place after people involved in the poisonous trade dumped their product in the canal fearing a raid.

Following the reports of fatality in the first case, the UP government had canceled all the domestic liquor contracts in the district. The government also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Reportedly, few truck drivers who had gathered at a gas depot on the Aligarh-Tapaal highway for work initially died after consuming the alcohol. However, when police and senior district officials reached the spot, they were informed that six additional people belonging to Karsia and adjoining villages had also died, said Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Dipak Kumar adding that the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. The investigation is underway and ten accused were taken into custody on Monday.