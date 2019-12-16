Aligarh: Internet Services Suspended Till Monday In The Wake Of AMU Protests

In the wake of protests by students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the Citizenship Amendment Act, internet services have been suspended from 10 pm on Sunday to 10 pm on Monday in the city. The AMU students had earlier staged a protest outside the university campus on the night of December 9, shouted slogans against the bill and burned the copies of the bill.

In an official order issued by the District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh read that internet services will be suspended as some anti-social elements can incite violence.

"Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm tonight to 10 pm tomorrow in Aligarh city. After the protest in the Aligarh Muslim University by students today, it cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow," said the District Magistrate.

Furthermore, the Registrar of AMU Abdul Hamid apprised that the university would remain closed till January 5, 2020, due to the present situation. Addressing the media, Hamid said, "In view of the current situation, we have declared winter vacations today onwards. The university will reopen on January 5. Examinations will be held after that. The situation is tense here on the campus after stone pelting from some students and anti-social elements. We have requested the police to act to control the situation. The winter vacation, which was to begin after a week, has been declared now," he added.

Protest in Delhi

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The police claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. Further, students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

As the protest march against the Citizenship Act, held by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), ended in violence, the Delhi Police December 15, detained the protesters outside the varsity gate. Reportedly, the police claimed that detainees included those who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during the protest. The university has also postponed all semester exams scheduled on Saturday in view of the tense situation in the varsity over the ongoing protests.

