Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Wednesday protested against AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor for condoling the demise of former UP CM and veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh. Raising objection to his condolences for the late leader, student bodies reportedly put up posters against the VC in the AMU campus reading-- 'praying for a criminal is an unforgivable crime.' The poster stated that the Aligarh Muslim University VC's tribute to Kalyan Singh had 'hurt the religious sentiments of our community.'

The notice on the AMU walls read, "The condolent words of the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University on the demise of ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh is not only a matter of shame but also hurting religious sentiments of our community since it is against the ethos, culture and tradition of AMU. Kalyan Singh is not only a main culprit in the demolition of Babri Masjid but also an offender of disdain with regard to the Supreme Court order," the notice displayed on the walls of the university read.

Kalyan Singh was seen as the face of the Ram Mandir movement in the 1990s after he became BJP's first chief minister for Uttar Pradesh. The veteran leader was the CM when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was brought down in 1991, a year after he took oath for the post.

What did AMU VC say about Kalyan Singh?

On August 22, Aligarh Muslim University VC had issued a statement on the demise of Kalyan Singh and said that he had played an important role in the public life and development of Uttar Pradesh and India.

The statement on the AMU website reads, "The Vice-Chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Prof Tariq Mansoor has condoled the death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan Shri Kalyan Singh. Shri Kalyan Singh played an important role in the public life of the country and the development of Uttar Pradesh. May his soul rest in peace and Almighty God gives solace and strength to his family to bear this great loss. Prof Tariq Mansoor also conveyed his condolences to his son Shri Rajveer Singh, Member of the Lok Sabha."

Kalyan Singh passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday after battling prolonged illness at a hospital in Lucknow. Born on January 5, 1932, he had served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014 and served the state for a full five five-year term.