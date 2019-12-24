Aligarh Violence: AMU Students Caught Breaking Varsity Gates Amid Claims Of 'cop Violence'

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the CCTV footage from December 15 from the area around the Aligarh Muslim University during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The visuals indicate that some students tried to forcibly break one of the gates of the University. They allegedly attacked the police personnel thereafter. On the other hand, the police tried to push back the protesters as Section 144 was in force at that time. The AMU students alleged that the police personnel entered the campus and manhandled them, resulting in multiple injuries.

'Police used non-lethal weapons in self-defence'

Responding to the allegations of the students, Akash Kulhary, SSP Aligarh stated that the AMU students were speaking from their own perspective. He maintained that the videos would reveal the truth. Revealing that the police had pinned the responsibility of the violence on the students in the affidavits submitted to the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court, he claimed that the police had used non-lethal weapons in self-defence. Kulhary appealed to the AMU students to bring any other videos in their possession which could help in ascertaining who exactly was at fault.

The SP Aligarh remarked, “Every person tries to put forth his argument through his perspective. Students are also putting forth their arguments through their perspective. Police is also doing the same. But ultimately only the videos will be able to tell the truth. From the beginning, in our affidavit to the HC and SC, we have stated that the students were the aggressors. They made the situation abnormal. They deliberately indulged in stone-pelting. Police used non-lethal weapons in self-defence. Police had used minimum force to disperse them. We have mentioned this in our affidavit. In the video, the students are trying to break the gate. The matter is subjudice. We are putting forth our counter-affidavit in the HC. We will give the evidence in the criminal writ petition. I appeal to the students to approach us and the judiciary if they have videos so that the right decision can be made after listening to both parties.”

