Man Shares Pic Of 'alive Rat' Inside Bread Packet Delivered By Delivery App, Firm Responds

Online applications have simplified life by commencing door-to-door grocery shipments in addition to food delivery. However, one Twitter user found that purchasing bread online was one of the most frustrating experiences of his life. The bread wasn't the issue; rather, he was horrified to discover a living rat inside the product's packaging. The customer, identified as Nitin Arora, utilised delivery application to get an immediate delivery of the food item. However, the package has now made him afraid for the rest of his life.

"The user tweeted about his horrible encounter and included a picture of the bread packaging as evidence. "Most unpleasant experience with blinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage," blinkit, I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items. The tweet also included a screenshot of his interaction with the online application's customer support team. The executive from Blinkit promised the client throughout the brief exchange that the problem had been raised for internal inquiry.

While doing so, the executive also apologized for the inconvenience suffered by the consumer. Take a look at it here:

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have. Please share your registered contact number or Order ID via DM for us to look into it. https://t.co/cmvbhHSmuW — Blinkitcares (@blinkitcares) February 3, 2023

The unusual delivery story of Nitin Arora has left Twitter in shock, and a barrage of users demanded the case be thoroughly investigated not only by delivery application but even by the food security authorities. A user wrote, “As much as English Oven and Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places from time to time and checks for ‘Safety.’”

Though the issue was instantly escalated, it is yet unknown how the online delivery company has compensated for this major inconvenience.