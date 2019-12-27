BJP & RSS People Dressing Up As Policemen, Perpetrating Violence: Congress' Big Claim

After Sandeep Dikshit’s shocking remarks on Friday morning, another Congress leader levelled allegations against the police. Speaking to the media, Congress’ Alka Lamba maintained that the majority of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had been peaceful. While conceding that there was violence from the protesters' end, she pointed out the police personnel were not far behind.

Read: SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa Slams Congress, Sandeep Dikshit Over 'Police Is Corrupt' Remark

She accused the police of pelting stones. Moreover, she made a big claim that individuals belonging to BJP and RSS were perpetrating violence wearing the uniform of the police. Furthermore, the Congress leader opined that people had started losing trust in the police after Amit Shah taking over as the Home Minister of the country.

Read: 'Trying To Hog Media Limelight': Maj Gen Bakshi Slams Sandeep Dikshit Over Police Remarks

Alka Lamba remarked, “There has been no violence here. Last week, it happened at the Delhi gate. And if someone has indulged in violence, police has conducted an inquiry. People have been remanded to custody. However, there are clippings that show the other side as well. The police broke the windows of the cars and the scooters in empty lanes. The police has been seen pelting stones. Stones are visible in the hands of the police. We believe that RSS-BJP people wearing police uniforms are perpetrating violence.”

Read: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit Attacks Police Force, Says "more Than Half Of Them Are Corrupt"

She added, “Is the common man not losing trust in the police especially after Amit Shah becoming the Home Minister? They know that police is indulging in discrimination.”

'They are hiding some of their dirty secrets'

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit made some controversial remarks on the police. He said, “More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them."

Dikshit elaborated, "I will tell you one thing, the more corrupt an organization is, the more nationalistic they will be. These are the tactics behind which corrupt organizations hide their dark secrets. Whenever a group or say police indulge into such sloganeering just assume that they are hiding some of their dirty secrets.”

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Congress' Sandeep Dikshit: 'Govt Retracting To Cover Mistakes But Only Making New Ones'