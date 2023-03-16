All Aarogya Setu App Data Deleted, Contact Tracing Feature Discontinued, Says MoS IT In LS

The data collected and gathered following the launch of the Aarogya Setu app during the COVID-19 pandemic was deleted and that the contact tracing feature in the app was also discontinued, by following the necessary protocol, said Union MoS for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday in a written reply to the Congress MP in Lok Sabha, Hibi Eden.

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic India, launched the Aarogya Setu app in order to counter the health emergency to help citizens with the necessary information about the disease and also through various features assist the government in tracing the people who might have been affected with the disease. The app was later extended for usage during the vaccine administration to the citizens.

All Aarogya app data wiped out, contact tracing discontinued

In a query by the Congress Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden whether following the Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020, all the Aarogya Setu app data until May 10, 2022 was erased Chandrasekhar said, "The data has been deleted in accordance with the protocol."

"In accordance with the provisions of the Aarogya Setu Data Access and Knowledge Sharing Protocol, 2020, the contact tracing feature of the Aarogya Setu mobile application has been discontinued," the MoS IT said in response to the Congress MP, who also queried to know about any demand to share the data posted on the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre launched the Aarogya Setu application aimed at managing the pandemic and subsequently it was also employed for issuing vaccine certificates to the citizens. The app was developed by the National Informatics Centre.

No US tech firm hired, says MoS IT

In another query by Congress MP Eden on the agreement between the Kerala state government and a US tech company authorising it to copy, collate and manage the health related information of the citizens, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar denied such claims.

"We are not aware of any such incident in which a US-based tech firm was authorised by the Kerala government to collate, collect, manage and handle the health data of the people. Neither was any reference made by the Kerala government in this regard as well," he said.

It’s important to note in 2020 that Kerala government inked an agreement with a US software firm Sprinklr to manage the voluminous data collected by the grassroot level workers in the state. However, following a Kerala high court order, the govt backed out of the deal.

It became the most downloaded app in the world, registering more than 100 million downloads in under 40 days after it was launched in April 2020, during the first Covid wave in India.

It's important to recollect privacy advocates had raised concerns about the security of the data stored in the Aarogya Setu app after it was launched in 2020, accusing the government can misuse the app for citizen surveillance.

Image: Meity