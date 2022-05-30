All About Goldy Brar, Canada-based Gangster Claiming Responsibility For Moosewala's Murder

Hours after popular Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the murder. Issuing a statement on social media, Brar confessed that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was responsible for the killing.

Taking to social media, Goldy Brar alleged that he, along with Lawrence Bishnoi, had planned Moosewala's assassination as the singer’s name had surfaced in the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar. Middukher was killed in Mohali in 2021, whereas Gurlal Brar was shot dead in Chandigarh.

"Today, Moosewala was killed in Punjab. I, Sachin Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It's our work. Moosewala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moosewala used his political power and saved his skin each time. No action was being taken against him. He was working against us," Brar said in the statement.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has taken responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. It is believed that he is currently hiding in Canada. Brar is a wanted criminal in India who is responsible for several crimes. According to reports, he was also involved in the murder of the District Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in 2020. He is reportedly from the Faridkot district of Punjab.

Meanwhile, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. The Delhi police special cell is currently questioning several gangsters including Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moosewala’s murder, sources informed Republic.

Two associates of the Bishnoi gang have been detained by the Mansa police in connection to Moosewala's murder. Republic Media Network also learnt that the former Manager of Sidhu Moosewala, Shagun Preet is under the scanner. Shagun’s name had surfaced in the killing of Vicky Middukhehra. Shagun is currently absconding in the killing of Middukhehra.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday. Unknown miscreants opened fire at Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala was rushed to a hospital in Mansa but was declared dead on arrival.