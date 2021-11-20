All About INS Visakhapatnam - Stealth Guided-missile Destroyer Ready To Join Indian Navy

To strengthen its might in international waters, the Indian Navy is all set to commission Visakhapatnam into its arsenal on Sunday, November 21. Named after the 'city of destiny' located on Andhra Pradesh's east coast, INS Visakhapatnam is the first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially induct the ship into the Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai although the commanding officer (designate) of Visakhapatnam, Capt Birendra Singh Bains informed that once the ship is inducted, it will undergo a few more trials.

Here is all you need to know about the first of four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers.

Visakhapatnam's state-of-the-art features

Built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Limited, the missile destroyer measures 163 metres in length, 17 metres in width, and has a displacement of 7400 tonnes. Touted as one of the most powerful warships ever built in India, the ship is equipped with numerous state-of-the-art weapons and has a significant indigenous content of approximately 75%.

The high level of indigenisation of the ship is being considered as one of its many important features, which would increase the Indian Navy's mobility, reach, and flexibility in international waters. According to the Ministry of Defence, Visakhapatnam will also contribute towards India's 'Aatmanirbhar' mission and is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

Capable of racing at 30 knots, the ship boasts of an array of weapons & sensors, which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, advanced electronic warfare, Super Rapid Gun Mount, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing System, Close-in Weapon System, and Bow mounted SONAR.

In addition to this, the ship is also capable of handling Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) warfare scenarios and its anti-submarine warfare capabilities are powered by rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and ASW helicopters designed in-house.

Visakhapatnam's induction will be entailed by Vela, a submarine of the Kalvari Class on November 25. As per the Indian Navy, the inclusion of these in India's military arsenal is a tribute to the fallen soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pak war along with the freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence.

Image: Twitter/@Defence_XP