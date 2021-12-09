All About Shaurya Chakra Awardee Group Capt Varun Singh, IAF Chopper Crash's Lone Survivor

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh is the sole survivor of the helicopter crash that occurred when he was travelling with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defence personnel, near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Parliament, Group Captain Varun Singh was on life support at Wellington Military hospital and all efforts are being made to save him. In a recent update, Varun Singh has been shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

Wing Commander Varun Singh conferred with Shaurya Chakra

On October 12, 2020, IAF officer Varun Singh was flying a system check sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), away from the parent base, during the sortie, the cockpit pressurisation failed at a high altitude. Following this, he identified the failure and initiated a descent to a lower altitude for landing. But while descending, the Flight Control System failed and led to total loss of control of the aircraft.

Despite being in an extremely life-threatening situation, Singh exhibited exceptional flying skills, by maintaining exemplary composure and regaining control of the aircraft. But again, at over 10,000 feet, the aircraft experienced a total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching. Under this type of situation, the pilot has the liberty to abandon the aircraft, but even in extreme physical and mental stress, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft.

Wing Commander Varun Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra for this act of exceptional gallantry.

All about IAF Group Captain Varun Singh

IAF officer Varun Singh who is a Gallantry award winner hails from a family of military personnel spanning over three services. Deoria of eastern Uttar Pradesh is Singh’s paternal village.

Singh’s father, Colonel KP Singh (retired), is an Army personnel from the regiment of Army Air Defence. While Singh’s brother, Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh, is an officer in the Indian Navy.

Singh who is currently posted at the Defence Services Staff College as Directing Staff is based at the Sulur airbase as a Wing Commander. CDS Bipin Rawat was scheduled to address the same college when the chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

As per the reports, Singh was recently promoted to the stature of Group Captain from Wing Commander.

(Image: Bharat.Rakshak)