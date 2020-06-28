Uttarakhand: All Activities To Resume In Dehradun From June 29

As the Coronavirus situation improves in Uttarakhand, the state government has decided to relax lockdown restriction in parts of Dehradun that are free from containment zones. The government announced on Sunday that all types of activities will be allowed in the capital city between 5 am to 8 pm every day, except in containment zones.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that June 29 onwards, shops markets in Uttarakhand will be allowed to remain open till 8 pm, even on weekends as the state recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. He added that people have been allowed to walk in the morning without restrictions.

Uttarakhand has 112 containment zones across five districts. Of these, 69 such zones are from Haridwar district, 29 from Dehradun, three from Udham Singh Nagar, 10 in Tehri Garhwal district, and one in Uttarkashi district.

Uttarakhand’s recovery rate improves to 68.51%

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stood at 2,791 on Saturday after 66 people tested positive for the disease, the state health department said.

Nainital reported the highest number of 29 cases, followed by Almora 11 and Dehradun eight, Bageshwar seven, Rudraprayag three, Tehri and Chamoli two each, and Pauri, Champawat, Uttarkashi and Udam Singh Nagar one each, it said.

Most of the cases had a travel history to Delhi, NCR, and Mumbai, the department said. Of the total 2,791 COVID-19 patients in the state, 1,912 have recovered and 37 succumbed to the disease. The number of active cases in the state stands at 842.

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 63,000 people of which, around 3,700 results are awaited. The rate of doubling of cases in the last seven days has improved to 25.830 days in the state.

COVID-19 tests capped between Rs 2,000-2,200

Trivendra Singh Rawat-led administration in Uttarakhand on Saturday capped the COVID-19 testing price between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,200 in the state. Previously, the maximum cost of testing was Rs 4,500 in the state and has been reduced to nearly half now. The Chief Minister also informed that the administration holds a weekly review of the COVID situation in the state. CM Rawat also highlighted that in the weekly review meeting, the dengue situation in the state was also discussed. “The officers have been instructed to ensure the conduct of weekly cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns regarding dengue," he added.

