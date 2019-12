All Assam Students’ Union protested in Guwahati in Assam Engineering Institute in a peaceful democratic manner. The All Assam Students’ Union and the Artist Fraternity of Assam have mutually come to an agreement that no violent night protests will happen whatsoever. Zubin Garg is the leader of the Union who said that “We are irritated. All parties say many things and do nothing.” The protest was through music and drama.