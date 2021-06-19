'All Consulted, All Agreed': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Puts Central Vista Politics To Bed

With the Opposition having stymied in its bid to politicise and oppose the construction of the Centra Vista project, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor. When asked to comment on the controversy on the Central Vista project, Om Birla said that keeping in mind the needs of the future, both the houses of the Parliament had requested the central government for the project."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "The Centre has given acceptance for the construction of the new Parliament house on the request of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha."

Highlighting that the Central Vista is being constructed on a budget of around Rs 900 crore, Om Birla said that he hopes that the project will be completed on the decided deadline, which is October 2022. Speaking further he said that as far as the controversy is concerned, proper and detailed discussion sessions were held in the Parliament in presence of all the Ministers and Chairmen of all committees. "Everyone's opinions and suggestions were taken into consideration." the Lok Sabha Speaker added.

Informing that the Opposition was always involved in the discussions relating to the Central Vista project, Birla said the idea of a new Parliament House was discussed earlier as well, but the final decision was taken during the 17th Lok Sabha.

What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building, and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs. 20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar, and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority. However, politics over this was only truly ended conclusively just a few weeks ago as the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition against the Central Vista project and upheld the project's importance.

