'All Countries Will Have To Work To Address Climate Change': Prakash Javadekar

Noting that Climate Change is a critical issue across the world, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday while addressing 'India CEO Forum On Climate Change' said that all the countries need to work together to bring about a change in the outlook to save the planet.

"Climate change is a very important issue to be discussed world over and world action is needed on this. It is not like one country can make a difference. All countries will have to work in that direction," Javadekar said in his keynote address while virtually chairing the 'India CEO Forum On Climate Change'.

Javadekar who is the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, urged the world leaders to be compliant to the Paris Agreement, while asserting that the United Nations will definitely take note of India's corporate world's initiative towards carbon neutrality.

"My suggestion to the corporate world is to propagate what you're doing and report to us, so we can do the same... India is walking the talk. India is 2 degrees compliant in action and in contributions. Therefore, we are asking world leaders and other countries that they should also walk the talk and be compliant with the Paris Agreement," Javadekar said.

The signing of the declaration on #climatechange by the industry sector is an important development. This shows India's resolve and commitment. World must take note of it. This is a remarkable feat. pic.twitter.com/0gVLPvsnX2 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 5, 2020

"We will have 175 gigawatts of renewable power by 2022. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken it to a new height by setting a target of 450 GW by 2030. It's a huge target and will account for a little over 40% of our installed energy capacity," he added.

Javadekar told the industrialists that they are the "captains" who will shape India's actions.

"I appeal and I'm sure factories are reducing emissions and bringing more greenery in campuses. Using new technologies to save water and (increase) energy efficiency is also a concern which you are taking care of. You (CEOs) are the captains. This is a CEOs' forum. You will give shape to India's actions," he said.

'India will show the way'

He stated that India had declared on reducing its emission intensity by 35% and also decided to restrict the temperature rise to 2 degrees by 2100. He also touched upon the aspect of India's fight against COIVD-19 by stating that "India will show the way how to deal with pandemic".

"Demand is picking up and money is in the hands of the people... I am very sure that India will show the way how to deal with the pandemic. What we are seeing in Europe and America is worrisome," he said.

On November 4, he had said that the pandemic-hit economy is coming back on rails at "more speed than expected" while citing factors such as increased demand of power and high GST collection.

"An increase in rail freight collection, higher goods and services tax mop-up, rise in power demand and improved FDI inflows indicate that the economy was doing better in the second quarter of the current financial year," he had said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

