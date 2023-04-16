All Educational Institutions In Bengal To Remain Closed Next Week Due To Severe Heat: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week in view of the "severe" heatwave conditions. Banerjee said children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days.

"All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities will remain closed from Monday till Saturday next week, keeping in mind the severe heatwave conditions," she said. The school education and higher education departments later clarified the closure due to heatwave will be effective across the state except in the hill areas.

"I urge the private educational institutions to do the same during this period," Banerjee told a Bengali news channel. "I will also request people to avoid coming out in the sun from 12 pm to 4 pm," she said. The school education and higher education departments later issued separate official notifications on the issue.

"Considering the prevailing heatwave situation the competent authority in the state government has decided all autonomous/state/central government and private universities/affiliating colleges in the state of West Bengal, except hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, will remain closed with effect from April 17 for a week or until further order, whichever is earlier," the higher education department notification said asking the Vice Chancellors to take necessary steps.

The school education department in another notice said "all autonomous/state/central government aided/sponsored/private schools," will come under effect of this notice except for the schools in hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts where the existing academic schedule will continue.

The teaching and non-teaching staff will also remain on leave as a special case during the period, the notification clarified. The West Bengal government had earlier announced preponing the summer vacation in state-run and aided schools by three weeks to May 2, except in the hill areas, due to the sweltering heat. Most places in the state have been recording day temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, and the MeT Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue till April 19.