All India Bar Association Welcomes Income Tax Survey In BBC Offices

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) welcomed the Income Tax department's survey at the offices of the BBC in Mumbai and New Delhi on Tuesday. "The All India Bar Association has congratulated the Income Tax Department for going through BBC's documents to check irregularities relating to international taxation and tax deducted at source transactions," an official release by the AIBA read.

The release also recalled senior advocate and chairman of AIBA, Dr. Adish C Aggarwala's previous request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a 360-degree probe into the "international conspiracy" angle in BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AIBA, on January 22, demanded the Union Home Ministry initiate a special investigation into the "international conspiracy" angle amid the row over the BBC documentary on PM Modi. The I-T survey was carried out on Tuesday in Mumbai's Santacruz and New Delhi's KG Marg where BBC offices are located citing a deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits," by the media house.

The central agency examined the accounts, books and related equipment of the BBC and seized the mobile phones of its employees. They were also restricted from leaving or entering the buildings.

BBC provides update on I-T survey at its offices

Taking to Twitter, the BBC News Press Team provided an update saying, "The Income Tax Authorities remain at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. Many staff have now left the building but some have been asked to remain and are continuing to cooperate with the ongoing enquiries".

"We are supporting our staff during this time and continue to hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," it further said.