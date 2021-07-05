All India Imam Association Backs RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Unity Message

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday issued a statement calling for Hindu-Muslim unity during a book launch at Ghaziabad. Backing his statement, the All India Imam Organization chief, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has agreed and welcomed Bhagwat's statement. In addition, he has also urged all Muslim communities to welcome the RSS chief's statement. Bhagwat was addressing the people at the launch of a book titled ‘The Meeting of Minds’ by Khwaja Ifteqar Ahmed - organised by RSS' Muslim wing 'Muslim Rashtriya Manch'.

All India Imam Association backs RSS Chief's message

"Mohan Bhagwat is the head of an organisation and he has responsibly said it and united everyone. This is a great message for everyone and I feel if anyone goes against the law, the person is a criminal. The person can belong to any faith or a community, but a criminal is a criminal. The criminals should be punished," said Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi "By putting forth his message, Bhagwat Ji has called for unity among Indians. PM Modi has also given a message of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwaas. All this will make India stronger and I feel with messages like these, there will be harmony and love in India," he added

'All Indians Share Same DNA': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

During his speech, Bhagwat also added that it has been 'scientifically proven' that we are all one. In addition, he refuted claims that 'Hindus want Muslims to be wiped off Earth'. Bhagwat has remarked that 'Hindus who say such things are not Hindus at all'. The RSS chief has also condemned mob-lynchings and maintained that the organisation works in the interest of the nation and does not indulge in politics.

"We all are one so there is no need to fight. The DNA of all Indians is the same for the last 40,000 years. We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that it what unites us, and not politics. Some "intellectuals from minority" are under fear that Hindus will overpower them. Those who have come here have survived - this is a proven fact," said Bhagwat.