All India Imam Chief Appeals For Peace, Says '50 Imams Will Meet PM To Discuss CAA-NRC'

Appealing for peace amid the violent anti-CAA protests, the Chief of All India Imam organisation Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, on Tuesday, he said that a delegation of 50 Imams will meet with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to talk on NRC and CAA. He said that they will then inform of what decision has been taken in the meeting. Moreover, he instructed all Imams to instruct their flock to preserve the brotherhood among all Indians and refrain from violence.

All India Imam organisation chief appeals for peace

"A delegation of 50 Imams and intellectuals will meet PM Modi soon. We will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah and talk about all these topics. We will inform you about what decision is taken at that meeting. I appeal to all Imams to spread this appeal of peace in all their speeches to their congregation," he said.

Democratic right to protest, but peacefully

Spreading a message of brotherhood, he said all parties to solve their differences peacefully, as we were all Indians. Insisting that protesting was a democratic right, he said that one must not destroy public property. He also voices his concerns on India's deteriorating image.

"I wish to appeal to all Indians that we may be of different religions, caste, traditions, but our first religion is humanity. We are Indians and for us 'Nation first', we should save our Indian-ness together. To protest against NRC and CAA is our democratic right and we must exercise it, but we must not destroy any public property," he said.

He added, "I am saddened by the image of India damaged in the world. I do not wish the deterioration of India's image in the world and we should all work towards bettering it. Anyone who is persecuting people, we should remember that we are all Indians. This time will pass away, but we all have to live here only together. Let us preserve the brotherhood."

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. While thousands have been detained by the police throughout the country, at least 27 people have died till date in these protests.

Several universities - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi- charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Section 144 has been imposed in select areas and internet too has been shut down in several places. In UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date.

