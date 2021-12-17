Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, on Friday backed the Central government's move to increase the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years. Calling it a good move, he said that girls lives should not be played with.

"Such decisions have been taken after deep things. In the present time, a career is more important than marriage. If the girl is more mature at 21 then it's good. At the age of 21, she will also be able to make better decisions for herself," he said.

On Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq's opposition to the government's move, Ilyasi said, "Politics should not be brought in everything. This is a case of women empowerment. Modi government has brought good schemes for females. None should be opposing it. Girls lives should not be played here."

Citing an example, the All India Imam Organization chief said that earlier many people were opposing Triple Talaq Law but the government's move have saved the houses of many women. "We should back this (raising legal marriage age) action, we should support this," he said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq had said that India is a poor country and everybody wants to marry off their daughter at an early age. "I will not support this Bill in Parliament," he said.

Cabinet clears proposal to increase minimum marriage age for women

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. The government is likely to table a bill in the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament to revise the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced this move during his independence day address in 2020.

Image: ANI/Representative Image