Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | All India Imam Organization Chief Says Women Can Make Better Decisions At 21; Backs Centre

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, backed the Centre's move to increase the legal marriage age for women.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: ANI/Representative Image


Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, on Friday backed the Central government's move to increase the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years. Calling it a good move, he said that girls lives should not be played with.

"Such decisions have been taken after deep things. In the present time, a career is more important than marriage. If the girl is more mature at 21 then it's good. At the age of 21, she will also be able to make better decisions for herself," he said.

On Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq's opposition to the government's move, Ilyasi said, "Politics should not be brought in everything. This is a case of women empowerment. Modi government has brought good schemes for females. None should be opposing it. Girls lives should not be played here."

READ | Muslim cleric opposes Centre's move to raise minimum marriage age of women; demands reason

Citing an example, the All India Imam Organization chief said that earlier many people were opposing Triple Talaq Law but the government's move have saved the houses of many women. "We should back this (raising legal marriage age) action, we should support this," he said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq had said that India is a poor country and everybody wants to marry off their daughter at an early age. "I will not support this Bill in Parliament," he said.

READ | As Union Cabinet raises legal marriage age for women, know all about Centre's major move

Cabinet clears proposal to increase minimum marriage age for women

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to raise the legal marriage age for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. The government is likely to table a bill in the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament to revise the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced this move during his independence day address in 2020.

READ | Minimum marriage age of women to be raised from 18 to 21 years as Cabinet clears proposal

Image: ANI/Representative Image

READ | UP: Khap leaders oppose govt’s decision to raise age of marriage for women
READ | Kerala HC rules daughter of inter-faith couple must get marriage expenses from father
Tags: Marriage age, All India Imam Organization, Minimum marriage age
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND