All India Muslim Personal Law Board Holds Emergency Meet After PM Modi's UCC Pitch

An emergency meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board was conducted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during an address in Bhopal made a strong pitch supporting Uniform Civil Code. The meeting was held in the presence of the President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Arshad Madani and Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

PM Modi's statements on UCC

Addressing the BJP workers in Bhopal during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat trains, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics." Raking the issue of Triple Talaq, he also added that those who are supporting triple talaq are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

'Concept like UCC not feasible in India', says Kamal Farooqui

Reacting strongly to the remarks, the chief of religious Muslim bodies hit out at the PM for targeting Muslims and the community by implementing UCC. Kamal Farooqui, the executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said that a concept like UCC is not feasible in India due to the variety and diversity in the country. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media, he said, "We have submitted our response to the Law Commission and the commission itself was of thought's not feasible to implement the UCC. In India, it's not practical as it's a diverse nation and under the constitution, everybody is guaranteed fundamental rights. Implementing the Uniform Civil Code is trying to change the structure of the Constitution."

'PM Modi against the spirit of democracy,' says Niyaz Farooqui

Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind Secretary, Niyaz Farooqui in a conversation with Republic, while reacting to the controversy over the implementation of UCC said the statement made by the PM is against the spirit of democracy. "I think the time chosen by the Prime Minister for making this statement isn't right. In his remarks, he has singled out the Muslim community by specifically targeting them, so UCC isn't the problem of Muslims only but the entire country. Every country has got certain set of issues in the social structure, and the leader of every nation would be against the UCC. The issue is being politicized by singling out Muslims for electoral gains," he said.

Farooqui says we need to investigate if the spirit of UCC is in favour of women'

While commenting on the statement by PM on the rights of women, he said that we need to understand and deeply investigate if the spirit of UCC is in favour of women. "Certain existing laws include no inheritance to women are against the interest of women. Not all laws for women made under Islam are against their interests. Triple Talaq allowed women who wanted to be separated from their abusive husbands. If you want to favour women, then look into what kinds of laws exist already. I think the PM should have done justice by making such claims. Under Islam, women are not burdened with the maintenance of finances so if you're going to implement such laws then is this not going to stop women from getting the relief?"

When asked about the issues with the concept of UCC, he said, "The PM should read the report by the law commission which says justice and equity are more important than inequality. Equity and justice are more important. UCC is not just for the change in marriage laws, it's also about the property and inheritance laws. Now we are going to submit our suggestions in the upcoming 15 days about the UCC. The PM could have waited for 15 days at least before making such statements. Where is the concept of 'One family, one law' practised in the entire world?" said Farooqui.